Real Madrid on the verge of selling 21-year-old Castilla prospect to Lazio

Real Madrid are close to selling 21-year-old Mario Gila to Lazio according to Marca. The Spanish club will receive €6m for 50% of his rights, €1m more than had been expected. For Gila, the allure of living in Rome and playing in the Europa League was key.

Lazio faced last-minute competition from Getafe to get the deal over the line but have managed to secure the services of the Catalan, who was important for Raul’s Castilla side last year and featured twice for the first team. The centre-back will sign a five-year deal with the Italian club.

Gila, 21, was born in Barcelona and enjoyed a youth career that saw him play for Santa Perpetua, Sabadell, Mollet, Damm and Espanyol before joining Madrid in 2018. He broke into Castilla the following season and has since made 73 appearances for the side. He joins a Lazio team that finished fifth in Serie A last season.