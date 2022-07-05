Real Betis launch their new Hummel kit for the 2022/23 season

Real Betis have launched their kit for the 2022/23 season. After a long collaboration with Kappa they’ve switched to Hummel – a decision they hope will go hand-in-hand with their continued growth after a successful couple of years under Manuel Pellegrini.

Betis finished fifth in La Liga last season and went deep in the Europa League, even pushing for a place in the Champions League until the very end of the campaign. They play structured and attractive football under Pellegrini and have some of the finest footballers in Spain. They also won the Copa del Rey.

Betis’ aim this summer will be to strengthen where they can and shield against the loss of their more talented players. They’ll then look exploit a potential gap opening up regarding fourth place and push to return to the Champions League for the first time since 2005/06 – they have the talent and the coach to do it.