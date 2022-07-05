Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi begins pre-season at the Camp des Loges

Lionel Messi has returned to work. The Argentine has come back from his family vacation in Ibiza and reported for duty at the Camp des Loges for Paris Saint-Germain’s pre-season. He uploaded photographs of him working on his fitness to Instagram.

Messi enjoyed a mixed first year at the Parc des Princes after arriving from Barcelona on a free transfer last summer. PSG won Ligue 1 at a canter but failed where it really mattered – the Champions League. They were knocked out in embarrassing fashion by Real Madrid in a thrilling, high drama quarter-final tie.

It’s set to be a summer of change at the club – Mauricio Pochettino has left his position in charge and Christophe Galtier is expected to be appointed as his successor. The future of Neymar Junior, one of Messi’s closest friends, is also in doubt. But Messi is focused on getting himself ready for the new season.