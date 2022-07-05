Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has left the club

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Mauricio Pochettino has left the club in an official statement. The Argentine joined PSG in January of 2021 and took charge of 84 matches. They won the Champions Cup, the French Cup and Ligue 1 under his watch.

Absent from that list of accomplishments is the Champions League, the thing all PSG coaches are ultimately judged by. The French club spent big during the summer transfer window to recruit the likes of Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi but ultimately fell short in delivering that so-desired first European Cup. They were knocked out in the last 16 at the hands of Real Madrid.

Where Pochettino, 50, goes next is anyone’s guess. The Argentine began his managerial career in La Liga with Espanyol before moving to England and enjoying spells with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. His next move will be key as he seeks to restore his reputation as an elite coach.