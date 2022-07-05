Nico Gonzalez keen to leave Barcelona on loan with four clubs said to be interested

Nico Gonzalez is understood to be keen to leave Barcelona on loan for the 2022/23 season to earn more first-team minutes according to Mundo Deportivo. Xavi Hernandez is well-stocked in midfield and it’s going to be tough for the Galician to feature.

Nico only wants a loan, however, he’s not keen to leave Barcelona on a permanent deal. He believes he’ll be able to succeed at Camp Nou in the future. And he’s not short on suitors – Marseille have registered an interest, as have Spanish clubs a tier or two below Barcelona like Real Betis, Valencia and Real Sociedad.

Nico participated in 27 La Liga games during his breakout 2021/22 season, as well as four in the Champions League, three in the Europa League and one in the Supercopa de Espana. He was nominated as a candidate to be the Golden Boy, Tuttosport’s award for the best player under 21 in the European game.