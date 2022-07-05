Barcelona

Nico Gonzalez keen to leave Barcelona on loan with four clubs said to be interested

Nico Gonzalez is understood to be keen to leave Barcelona on loan for the 2022/23 season to earn more first-team minutes according to Mundo Deportivo. Xavi Hernandez is well-stocked in midfield and it’s going to be tough for the Galician to feature.

Nico only wants a loan, however, he’s not keen to leave Barcelona on a permanent deal. He believes he’ll be able to succeed at Camp Nou in the future. And he’s not short on suitors – Marseille have registered an interest, as have Spanish clubs a tier or two below Barcelona like Real Betis, Valencia and Real Sociedad.

Nico participated in 27 La Liga games during his breakout 2021/22 season, as well as four in the Champions League, three in the Europa League and one in the Supercopa de Espana. He was nominated as a candidate to be the Golden Boy, Tuttosport’s award for the best player under 21 in the European game.

