Luka Jovic on the verge of leaving Real Madrid permanently for Italian club

Luka Jovic is on the verge of joining Italian outfit Fiorentina from Real Madrid according to Fabrizio Romano in a permanent deal. Negotiations had initially centred on a loan but Jovic will sign a two-year deal with Fiorentina with the option of two more years.

Madrid will install a sell-on clause of around 50% in the deal and be very happy to finally have the Serbian international’s colossal wages off their books. Jovic joined Madrid in the summer of 2019 and was hoped to be the successor to Karim Benzema but things haven’t worked out for him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jovic, who’s scored nine goals for the Serbian national team in the 26 appearances he’s made for them, has registered just three goals and five assists in the 51 appearances he’s made for Madrid. He spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, the club he joined Madrid from, but failed to recapture the form that earned him the move in the first place.