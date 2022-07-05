Jorge Mendes offers Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona in meeting with Joan Laporta

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Barcelona by his agent Jorge Mendes according to Diario AS. The Portuguese was one name discussed in a conversation between Mendes and Joan Laporta alongside Ruben Neves, Rafael Leao and Bernardo Silva.

Having Cristiano on the table is a coupe for Laporta as it could be used as a means of forcing Bayern Munich’s hand in negotiations for Robert Lewandowski, who they’re so far refusing to sell. Cristiano is determined to leave Manchester United as he refuses to countenance the idea of playing in the Europa League.

Barcelona aren’t the only potential destination for the 37-year-old former Real Madrid talisman. Also mentioned as being in the race are Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Roma and Napoli. United finished sixth in the Premier League last season to scrape a place in the Europa League but Cristiano enjoyed a strong season personally – he scored 18 goals in 30 league games.