Inaki Williams declares international allegiance to Ghana

Athletic Club forward Inaki Williams has announced that he will no longer be available to Luis Enrique for Spain selection. In a video released on his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon, he announced his intention to play for Ghana.

Williams, 28, was born to Ghanaian parents who emigrated across the Sahara desert to reach Spain and ended up raising Inaki and his brother Nico in the Basque country. He was capped in a friendly match for Spain under Vicente del Bosque back in 2016, earning a single 30-minute cameo against Bosnia in a 3-1 victory. As it was only a friendly, he is allowed to switch his allegiance.

Yet now he will be available for Ghana, the country of his parents’ origin, for international duty. Currently managed by former Brighton and Newcastle coach Chris Hughton, Williams could have the chance to go to the World Cup in Qatar this November if selected.

Image via Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images