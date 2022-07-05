Franck Kessie opens up on his decision to join Barcelona from Milan

Franck Kessie has arrived in Barcelona. The Ivorian will be presented as a Barcelona player tomorrow and has already posed for the camera in official club gear. He’ll sign until the summer of 2026 tomorrow with a release clause of €500m included.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Kessie said as carried by Mundo Deportivo. “I really want to begin and do my best for this team. When a great coach like Xavi [Hernandez] calls you, who has been a great player, you see that all your efforts have been worth it. I can’t wait to start working with him and my teammates.”

Kessie joins Barcelona from Milan, who he’s just led to their first Scudetto for over a decade. He’ll be presented at the Ciutat Esportiva just before noon tomorrow and will then put pen to paper at the office of Barcelona president Joan Laporta. A press conference will then take place after that’s completed.

Barcelona finished second in La Liga last season, 13 points behind Real Madrid. They also failed to win any silverware. That’s unacceptable for a club of their stature and Xavi has been handed the task of cutting that gap in 2022/23. Signing a player of Kessie’s calibre and strengthening the midfield is a good start.