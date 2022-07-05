Ex-Real Madrid playmaker Isco responds to offer from Italian heavyweight

Isco has turned down a move to Roma according to Diario AS. The Andalusian playmaker, whose contract with Real Madrid has just expired, was wanted by the Italian club but has ruled it out. Isco prefers to continue exploring other available options.

Roma made Isco a reasonable financial offer and Jose Mourinho pushed hard to convince him to come to the Eternal City but it’s understood that he wants to either stay in La Liga or join a club that can offer him Champions League football.

There’s still a lot of the transfer window left to run but it’s thought those close to Isco believe a decision will be taken soon – pre-season has already begun for most clubs. Isco, 30, joined Madrid in the summer of 2013 and made 352 appearances, contributing 53 goals and 56 assists during his time in the Spanish capital. He still feels that he can cut it in the elite.