Cristiano Ronaldo fails to report for Manchester United training for the second day running

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to report for Manchester United’s pre-season training for the second day running according to David Ornstein. The Portuguese has cited family reasons for his absence and it’s currently unclear when the 37-year-old will return.

United leave England to embark on a tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday and there’s no clear notion as to whether Cristiano will be a part of the travelling party. He’s already made it clear to the club that he wants to depart for pastures new this summer – he wants to be playing Champions League football.

And United can’t offer him that – at least not in 2022/23. They finished sixth in the Premier League by the skin of their teeth last season to qualify for the Europa League, a competition that Cristiano has never competed in. He views his time as increasingly finite and is determined to win a sixth European Cup.