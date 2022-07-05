Barcelona target Jules Kounde posts enigmatic message amid uncertainty about his future

Jules Kounde has shared an enigmatic message regarding his future. The Sevilla centre-back has been heavily linked with both Barcelona and Chelsea this summer transfer window but is yet to make progress in signing for either of those European giants.

“Be you,” he wrote on Twitter. “Do you.”

Sevilla’s sporting director, Monchi, has spoken about Barcelona’s reported interest in Kounde in the past few days and revealed that there’s been no formal approach from the Catalan club. He did concede, however, that a centre-back partnership of Ronald Araujo and Kounde would be the stuff dreams are made of.

Barcelona are waiting to activate their second economic lever before making a move according to Mundo Deportivo – that would enable it €200m in disposable income. Kounde and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski are their top targets. Kounde is currently in Los Angeles, where he underwent surgery on June 15th due to a hamstring issue. He should return to training soon.