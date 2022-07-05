Barcelona and Manchester United still in discussions over Frenkie de Jong transfer

The Frenkie de Jong saga is ongoing. Barcelona and Manchester United are still in discussions over a transfer but things are taking their time according to Fabrizio Romano. Still to be negotiated are the structure of the add-ons to the deal as well as personal terms. United are yet to open discussions with Frenkie directly.

Barcelona and United have already reached an agreement over a fixed fee of €65m but the issues lies in how to structure the €20m in add-ons. De Jong’s priority has always been to stay at Barcelona rather than leave the club but it’s understood the idea he’ll take a salary cut to do so is highly unlikely.

De Jong joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 after starring for that thrilling Ajax team that made it to the semi-final of the Champions League only to lose to Tottenham Hotspur. But he’s failed to replicate the form that earned him the move and has struggled to consolidate his place in Barcelona’s midfield.