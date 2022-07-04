Villarreal confirm Inter Milan friendly tie

Villarreal have confirmed their latest pre-season friendly ahead of the 2022/23 La Liga campaign.

Serie A side Inter Milan will face the Yellow Submarine on August 6 ahead of the new domestic season starting the following weekend.

However, the game will take place in the neutral setting of the Stadio Adriatico, in the Italian city of Pescara.

The tie will be Unai Emery’s final warm up clash ahead of the new season with a total of seven pre-season games now scheduled for his squad.

¡Nuevo amistoso de pretemporada confirmado! 🆚 @Inter_es

📅 sábado, 6 de agosto

⌚ 20.30 horas

🏟 Estadio Adriático — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) July 4, 2022

Villarreal travel to the Netherlands on July 16, to face PSV Eindhoven, before taking on Borussia Dortmund in Austria on July 22.

That is followed by a clash with Ligue 1 side Stade Reims in France, before a Premier League double, against Southampton and newly promoted Fulham, on July 24, 30 and 31 respectively.

A demanding schedule will set Villarreal up to start the season strongly with a season opener away at Real Valladolid on August 13.