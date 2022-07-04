The top five biggest transfer deals expected in La Liga this summer

The new football season officially began on July first and the transfer window is in full-flight. La Liga has been quiet so far aside from a few decisive early deals – especially compared to the action over in the moneyed Premier League – but there’s plenty of potential for it to explode as the summer matures.

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona are currently in negotiations with Manchester United to sell the Dutchman for a total fee of €85m including add-ons. De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in the summer of 2019 after starring for the team that made it to the semi-final of the Champions League that season only to lose to Tottenham Hotspur. But he’s failed to replicate the form that earned him the move.

Jules Kounde

Sevilla have accepted that the Frenchman will leave the Sanchez-Pizjuan this summer after fighting off rival interest for the past two years. Barcelona and Chelsea appear to be the frontrunners for his signature, although the latter seem to have recently switched focus to Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. Barcelona’s big issue is producing the right financial package.

Raphinha

Leeds United have also accepted that the 25-year-old Brazilian international will leave to play at a higher level this summer. Raphinha joined the Premier League club in the summer of 2020 and has since become one of the most explosive players in England. Barcelona are his preferred destination but Arsenal and Chelsea are also understood to be pushing hard to sign him.

Dani Ceballos

The Andalusian midfielder proved to be an important part of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad toward the back end of the 2021/22 season, even featuring in the Champions League final victory against Liverpool. But following Real Madrid’s signing of Aurelien Tchouameni it’s become evident that he’ll find opportunities scarce to come by next season. A return to Real Betis is possible.

Memphis Depay

The Dutchman wants to stay at Camp Nou but he’s about to enter the final year of his contract with the club he joined last summer. Barcelona won’t allow that to happen, so either his deal is renewed or he’s sold for a fee this close-season. Recent talk has been that Barcelona could use the Dutchman as part of the package to tempt Sevilla to allow Jules Kounde to leave the club.