Sergio Asenjo completes Real Valladolid return

Real Valladolid are set to complete a free transfer swoop for Sergio Asenjo.

The veteran former Spanish international is on the list of La Liga goal keepers potentially on the move this summer following his release from Villarreal last month.

The Yellow Submarine opted against renewing his contract at the Estadio de la Ceramica as they look to close in on a deal to bring Pepe Reina back to the club.

Asnejo’s move to Valladolid continues the pattern of long awaited returns, as he made 47 appearances for the club between 2007 and 2009, before on moving to join Atletico Madrid.

According to reports from Marca, an agreement is almost complete, with boss Juan José Rojo Martín looking to bring him in as second choice behind Joel Masip.

Asenjo is rumoured to have rejected offers from elsewhere in Spain, and abroad, to seal himself a dream return to Castile and León ahead of the new campaign.