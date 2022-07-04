Riqui Puig and Neto attend Barcelona’s pre-season despite being told they didn’t have to

Barcelona begin pre-season for the 2022/23 campaign today and Xavi Hernandez had 14 players at his disposal including four who have returned following loan spells – Alex Collado, Miralem Pjanic, Francisco Trincao and Inaki Pena. Also in attendance – despite being told that they didn’t have to be – were Riqui Puig and Neto.

Both players had been told they could choose to not attend pre-season to instead try to sort out their futures but they turned up according to Diario AS. Also training at the Ciutat Esportiva were Gerard Pique, Sergino Dest, Nico Gonzalez, Pedri, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Sergi Roberto.

Clement Lenglet, Moussa Wague, Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele didn’t turn up. They all had permission from the coach to not do so and, like Puig and Neto, resolve their futures. Dembele is technically a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Barcelona back on June 30th.