Real Valladolid enter Takefusa Kubo race

Real Valladolid are the latest La Liga club to show a transfer interest in Real Madrid schemer Takefusa Kubo.

The Japanese international has struggled to make an impact on his return to Spanish football at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

Despite being heralded as a future star, the 21-year-old has spent the last three seasons out on loan, with spells at Real Mallorca, Getafe, Villarreal, and Mallorca again in 2021/22.

Real Sociedad have also flagged up their interest in a possible bid to lure him away from Madrid permanently, despite Carlo Ancelotti’s preference for another loan back at Mallorca.

However, as per reports from Diario Sport, Real Valladolid could now rival La Real, in the battle to sign Kubo this month.

The report adds the positive relationship between the two clubs presidents, Ronaldo Nazario and Florentino Perez, could tip the balance in Valadolid’s favour, with talks now expected to begin next week.