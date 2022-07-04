Real Sociedad confirm Alex Remiro renewal

Real Sociedad have completed a key piece of internal summer business with a contract extension for goal keeper Alex Remiro.

La Real have been locked in talks with the former Athletic Club academy product since the start of 2022.

Remiro has established himself as first choice at the Estadio Anoeta in the last two seasons with 73 starts from 76 La Liga games.

Imanol Alguacil has prioritised a new deal for the 27-year-old as part of the club’s pre-season schedule in recent weeks.

The Basque giants have now confirmed the update, via social media, with Remiro signing a new agreement until 2027.

Remiro will link up with the La Real squad following his summer vacation when the team reports back for pre-season medical tests on July 7.

Real Sociedad have only confirmed two warm up matches ahead of the new campaign, with a trip to Germany to face Borussia Monchengladbach, before heading to England to take on Bournemouth.