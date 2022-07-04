Real Madrid to compete with three Premier League clubs in race to sign Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid will be front and centre of the race to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer of 2023 according to The Athletic. But they won’t be alone – also in the picture are Premier League heavyweights Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Madrid view Bellingham, a 19-year-old English international who currently plies his trade in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, as one of the most exciting players in European football. They believe he could replace Luka Modric next year.

Modric will turn 37 next season and while he’s still performing at a world-class level it would be prudent for Madrid to look to the future. And Bellingham is that future – he’s a talented and technically capable midfielder who has the makings of a true leader.

Bellingham already has 15 caps for the English national team despite his tender age. He’s made 89 appearances for Dortmund since joining them from his hometown club Birmingham City and has contributed ten goals and 18 assists to the German club.