Real Betis confirm the signature of Italian-Brazilian Luiz Felipe from Lazio

Real Betis have confirmed the signature of Luiz Felipe in a club statement. The Italian-Brazilian centre-back has joined Betis on a free transfer from Lazio, signing a five-year deal at the Benito Villamarin that takes him up as far as the summer of 2027.

Luiz Felipe began his career in Brazil with Ituano before heading to Europe to join Italian outfit Lazio in 2016. He spent the first season with the club from the Eternal City out on loan at Salernitana before returning and establishing himself in Lazio’s first team for the next five years.

Luiz Felipe has played 152 games as a professional in total, scoring three goals and contributing five assists. He represented the Brazilian national team at U20 and U23 level but was called up to the Italian national team by Roberto Mancini recently.

Betis are keen to continue progressing. They finished a highly impressive fifth in La Liga under Manuel Pellegrini in 2021/22 and want to build on that in the coming campaign – challenging for the Champions League and going deep in Europe is important.