Raphinha vacations in Ibiza while waiting for Leeds United to agree deal with Barcelona

Raphinha is enjoying a vacation in Ibiza with Deco while waiting for his move to Barcelona to materialise according to Mundo Deportivo. Everything is on track from his end – the only thing that he has to do is wait for Leeds United to agree a deal.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were all willing to offer Leeds more money than Barcelona for Raphinha – the three Premier League clubs were willing to reach €75m while Barcelona could only go as high as €50m plus €10m in variables – but the 25-year-old is understood to be determined to join Barcelona.

It’s his dream since childhood and he’s refusing to let the chance slip him by. He and Deco, his representative, are pleading with Leeds to accept Barcelona’s offer and allow him to join the club. Raphinha joined Leeds in the summer of 2020 from Rennes and has since become one of England’s brightest stars.