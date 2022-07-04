Ousmane Dembele misses Barcelona preseason deadline

Ousmane Dembele’s potential return to Barcelona has been delayed ahead of preseason training.

The French international was released from his contract at the Camp Nou last month after failing to agree an extension in Catalonia.

Despite formally leaving the club as a free agent, Dembele is still in talks with the La Blaugrana board over a possible renewal, if he opts to return to the club.

Barcelona have set their stance on offering a deal until 2024, with a 40% salary cut, as part of a final offer to the former Borussia Dortmund winger.

According to reports from Diario AS, Xavi had set a provisional deadline of April 3 to confirm a deal, to allow Dembele to report for preseason medical tests.

Despite the lack of progress, all parties are still confident on a resolution, but Dembele will be behind his teammates in their summer schedule, if he does agree terms on a comeback.