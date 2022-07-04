Neymar Junior’s entourage believe he won’t leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer

Neymar Junior’s future is very much up in the air. The Brazilian forward has been connected with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer but Fabrizio Romano asserts that those close to the playmaker believe he’ll stay at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar is said to be determined to help PSG win the Champions League, the first of their entire history. That, after all, is why the French club paid Barcelona €222m to sign him back in 2017. The only feasible way he could change clubs this summer would be through a loan deal that would see PSG cover 50% of his wages.

PSG have won four of five Ligue 1 titles since Neymar landed in the French capital but they’ve failed to deliver that rabidly desired first European Cup. The closest they came was in the 2019/20 season, when they lost the final in Lisbon to Bayern Munich. Next season is going to be an important indeed at the Parc des Princes.