Joan Laporta sets sextet target for Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has set out his ambitious future plans for success at the Camp Nou.

Laporta returned to his role at the club in March 2021 amid major financial instability for the Catalan giants.

Despite previously stating the club would need to operate frugally, to claw their way back to solid fiscal ground, the signs are looking more positive ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Laporta has confirmed the club have now released ‘financial levers’ to allow for greater investment in the squad following a multi million euro sponsorship deal with Spotify.

With Barcelona looking to return to the top table of Spanish and European football, Laporta knows the pressure is on to win trophies, and he believes Xavi is capable of delivering.

“If we do things well, we’ll continue to win matches and trophies”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“I want to win the treble again, and to maybe win a sextet, so the club is once again a world reference.”

Barcelona have not won a league title since 2019, or a Champions League since 2015, with Luis Enrique the last coach to win a treble, back in 2015.

Pep Guardiola famously won a sextet in 2008/09, with league, Champions League and Copa del Rey glory, matched by success in the Spanish Supercopa, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.