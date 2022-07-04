Eder Militao hungry to return to work amid imminent new contract with Real Madrid

Eder Militao is hungry to return to work according to Diario AS. The Brazilian centre-back will face new competition for minutes given Real Madrid’s decision to sign Antonio Rudiger but he’s ready for the challenge. He’ll also be rewarded with a new deal.

Militao played more minutes than any other outfielder at the Santiago Bernabeu last season with 4,496 but earned one of the lowest salaries in the squad at €3.5m net per season. But that’s going to change – the deal is done and will be announced soon.

It’s expected that Militao will start at centre-back beside Rudiger when the new season begins and that David Alaba will re-locate to his old position of left-back. He’ll be given more responsibility.

Militao has returned to Spain earlier than he needed to and is going to present himself for pre-season training on July ninth, a day before the rest of the Brazilian internationals.