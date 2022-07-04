Cristiano Ronaldo offered to Chelsea by agent Jorge Mendes

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is up in the air. The Portuguese forward has asked to leave Manchester United as he believes the club haven’t shown enough ambition this summer transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, he believes they’ve been left behind by the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in terms of the business that’s been done.

Cristiano respects Erik ten Hag, who’s just been appointed at Old Trafford, but believes that United’s playing squad could use three or four top-class additions. No clear frontrunner for his signature has emerged but Chelsea have been named as a potential destination – Jorge Mendes has reached out to Todd Boehly.

Cristiano rejoined United last summer after over a decade away with Real Madrid and, latterly, Juventus. The Portuguese forward contributed 24 goals and three assists across all competitions last season but United finished sixth in the Premier League, missing out on the Champions League and instead qualifying for next term’s Europa League.