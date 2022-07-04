Cristiano Ronaldo misses beginning of Manchester United’s pre-season for family reasons

Manchester United begin pre-season today but Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be attending due to family reasons according to Fabrizio Romano. The club have accepted his explanation but the fact he wants to leave the club tells another story.

United are aware that the Portuguese wants to depart for pastures new this close-season but their position remains steadfast. They don’t want to sell him and intend to keep him.

Cristiano re-joined United last summer after over a decade away in Spain with Real Madrid and in Italy with Juventus. But things haven’t quite gone to plan – United finished sixth in the Premier League last season, qualifying for the Europa League.

Cristiano has only ever competed in the Champions League since he broke into Sporting Club de Portugal’s first team in 2002 and that’s not a record he wants to relinquish. That’s understood to be the primary driving force behind his desire to leave.