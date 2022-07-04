Chelsea switch focus from Jules Kounde to Matthijs de Ligt in pursuit of centre-back

Chelsea’s priority at centre-back this summer has become Matthijs de Ligt rather than Jules Kounde according to Fabrizio Romano. De Ligt wants to come to the Premier League and the West London club are currently in negotiations with Juventus.

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is also on Chelsea’s shopping list and Kounde remains an option, although it’s understood that the pursuit of the latter was being driven by the now-departed Marina Granovskaia rather than Todd Boehly. That move is complicated by the strength of Barcelona’s interest in the Sevilla defender and the fact he seems to prefer to stay in Spain.

Chelsea have lost two centre-backs on free transfers this summer – Antonio Rudiger has joined Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen has joined Barcelona. They need to replace them and now seem to be whittling down their list. Barcelona, for their part, will be happy their interest in Kounde has cooled.