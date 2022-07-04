Chelsea seriously considering move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea are considering a move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo according to David Ornstein. The veteran Portuguese forward has told United that he wants to leave this summer for a club that is competing in the Champions League.

The new ownership at Chelsea are said to be intrigued by the idea and Thomas Tuchel likes the 37-year-old. It’s so far unclear, however, as to whether Tuchel would approve the deal. Cristiano is still a lethal goalscorer but he needs to be accommodated.

He returned to Old Trafford last summer after over a decade away in Spain with Real Madrid and in Italy with Juventus. But things haven’t panned out as planned – Cristiano scored 24 goals across all competitions in 2021/22 but United finished just sixth in the Premier League, qualifying for the Europa League rather than the Champions League. Cristiano is said to be obsessed with winning a sixth European Cup.