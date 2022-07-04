Brazilian giants Flamengo on the verge of signing Arturo Vidal from Internazionale

Brazilian giants Flamengo are on the verge of signing Arturo Vidal from Internazionale this summer on a one-and-a-half year contract according to Fabrizio Romano. The deal has been in place since Saturday and is apparently on the verge of being closed.

Vidal, 35, began his career with Chilean side Colo-Colo, breaking into their first team in 2005. Two years later he joined Bayer Leverkusen, spending four seasons in the Bundesliga before earning a move to Italy with Juventus.

After three years there he returned to Germany with Bayern Munich, spending the next three seasons of his career there before coming to Spain with Barcelona. He left La Liga for a second spell in Serie A with Internazionale after two campaigns.

An experienced campaigner as talented as he is tenacious, Vidal has earned 133 caps for the Chilean national team and scored 32 goals for his country. And now he’s bound for Rio de Janeiro.