Bernardo Silva tells Jorge Mendes that he wants to join Barcelona this summer

Bernardo Silva has given his yes to Barcelona ahead of a potential summer transfer from his current club Manchester City. That’s according to Diario Sport as carried by Marca. It’s thought that the operation could cost the Catalan club in the region of €100m.

The 27-year-old Portuguese international has told his agent, Jorge Mendes, that he wants to join Barcelona this close-season despite having a contract in place at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2025. He joined them from French side Monaco back in 2017.

Barcelona are in the midst of a chaotic summer window and they have many balls in the air. One thing for sure, however, is that Xavi Hernandez admires Silva as a player and believes that he could bring something fresh and creative to Barcelona’s midfield.

Silva, who has 70 caps and eight goals to his name for Portugal, has made 249 appearances for City across all competitions since joining them five years ago, contributing 48 goals and 50 assists.