Barcelona could offer Memphis Depay to Sevilla in their bid for Jules Kounde

Barcelona could offer Memphis Depay to Sevilla in order to sign Jules Kounde from the Andalusian club according to Gerard Romero as carried by Marca. Sevilla want between €60m and €65m for Kounde and Monchi is thought to like Memphis.

Memphis is a valued squad member at Camp Nou but his career in Catalonia is at a crossroads. He’s about to enter the final year of his contract with the club and so Barcelona plan to either renew his current deal or sell him during the summer window.

And Kounde is one of their chief targets. The French centre-back joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 and has since become one of the finest defenders in the European game. And at the age of just 23 he has years at the top ahead of him.

Barcelona are in competition with Chelsea for Kounde’s services but it’s thought that it’s the Catalan club that is his first choice. Whether they can put together an acceptable passage for Sevilla, however, is the big question.