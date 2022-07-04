Barcelona confident over Ansu Fati’s pre-season return

Ansu Fati could be set for a crucial role at Barcelona in the 2022/23 season.

The Spanish international has endured a miserable 18 months, after undergoing surgery on a knee injury, with a string of minor issues forcing him to miss around 72 games since November 2020.

Fati asked to be left out of the La Roja squad for UEFA Nations League duty last month as he wanted to focus on getting back to full fitness in Catalonia.

La Blaugrana boss Xavi has consistently stated he will be patient with the 19-year-old to avoid a relapse of his previous injury record.

However, with the Barcelona squad reporting for pre-season medical tests earlier today, the club were eager to show Fati is back, and fully involved in their training sessions.

The squad will continued with tests in the coming days before flying out to the United States ahead of four warm up games before the new domestic campaign starts in August.