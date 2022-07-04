Barcelona announce the signing of Andreas Christensen from Chelsea

Barcelona have announced the signing of Andreas Christensen on a free transfer from Chelsea in a club statement. The Danish centre-back will sign a contract with the Catalan club that runs until the summer of 2026 with a release clause of €500m. He’ll be presented at the Ciutat Esportiva this coming Thursday.

Christensen, 26, began his career in Denmark with Brondby before heading for the Premier League and Chelsea in 2012. After three years in the West London outfit’s youth system he left to join German side Borussia Monchengladbach on a two-year loan deal, gaining valuable experience before returning to Chelsea.

Christensen became an important player at Stamford Bridge when he returned from his spell on loan in the Bundesliga, even though he played under four different coaches in five seasons.

He was part of a Chelsea team that lifted the Champions League, the Europa League and the Club World Cup. Christensen is also an important part of the Danish setup, part of the side that made it to the semi-final of Euro 20202 only to lose to England.