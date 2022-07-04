Barcelona and Manchester United still negotiating the transfer of Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is a name that’s never been far from the headlines this summer. The Dutchman has been linked with a move to Manchester United and, according to Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between them and Barcelona remain ongoing.

An agreement has been reached regarding a fixed fee of €65m but there’s still discussions being held regarding the structure of the €20m in add-ons to make the package a grand total of €85m. The move is complicated by the fact that, if he’s to stay at Barcelona, he’s going to have to reduce his current salary.

Despite this, De Jong wants to stay at Barcelona and will need to be convinced of any move. Personal terms haven’t yet been discussed. United hope that the recent appointment of Erik ten Hag – his coach at Ajax – will help him make up his mind.

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 after starring for the team that made it to the semi-final of the Champions League before losing to Tottenham Hotspur. But he’s ultimately failed to replicate the form that earned him the move.