AS Roma linked with Isco move

Serie A giants AS Roma are the latest side to be linked with former Real Madrid star Isco.

Isco departed from the Spanish capital when his contract expired last month after being reduced a squad role in the last 18 months with Los Blancos.

The Spanish international is now available as a free transfer option ahead of the 2022/23 campaign with offers on the table from Spain, Italy and the English Premier League.

Andalucian pair Real Betis and Sevilla have already hinted at their interest in the former Malaga schemer but the 30-year-old is prioritising a first team role.

According to reports from Diario AS, Isco’s agent Jorge Mendes could play a key role in talks with AS Roma, due to his close relationship with Jose Mourinho.

The likelihood appears to be a choice between a greater guarantee of starting minutes in Rome or the prospect of Champions League football in Seville this season.