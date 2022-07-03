Xavi Simons rejected Real Madrid interest ahead of PSV switch

Former Barcelona youth team star Xavi Simons rejected a summer move to Real Madrid.

Simons has established himself as one of the highest rated teenage midfielders in Europe after an impressive rise to prominence.

After spending nine years with the iconic La Masia academy set up, Simons opted to leave Catalonia in 2019, to join Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite edging his way into the PSG squad during the 2021/22 campaign, the 19-year-old was left frustrated by a lack of senior football.

PSG’s extension offer was rejected by the Netherlands U19 international who agreed to a loan to PSV Eindhoven last month.

PSV were eventually persuaded to accept a transfer, including a €4m buy back clause from 2023, with no hope of a renewal in the French capital.

According to reports from Marca, Simons’ stance on wanting to leave PSG was picked up on by Los Blancos, but he was unconvinced by a first team role in Madrid.