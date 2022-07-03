Xavi sees no issue with Barcelona signing both Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha

Barcelona are locked in the negotiations at the moment for two wingers: Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman appears to be considering a significant pay cut of around 40% to stay at Barcelona this summer, according to a report last night.

Meanwhile confirmation that Barcelona were trying to tempt Leeds United’s Raphinha came straight from the horse’s mouth yesterday evening, the horse in this case being Joan Laporta.

Originally the Brazilian had been posed as a replacement for Dembele, given negotiations with him were at a standstill. Yet according to Sport, Barcelona are keen to have both of them Camp Nou next season.

Despite the fact that both would rather play on the right side of a front three, Xavi sees it compatible to have two pure wingers in the side to supply the supposed signing of Robert Lewandowski.

Should that be the case, it would call into doubt the position of the likes of Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati in the squad. The former will consider himself a starter, while the latter will be keen for minutes next season and has a goal record to demand them. Given Barcelona are short on resources, this perhaps might not be the best use of them both in terms of managing their personnel and allocating them to the right areas.