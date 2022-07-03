Xavi sanctions Barcelona selling Neto

Barcelona head coach Xavi is open to selling back up goal keeper Neto this month.

Xavi is planning a wide squad overhaul in the coming weeks, with incoming and outgoings expected at the Camp Nou, ahead of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

The Catalan giants are in talks to sign Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski after already agreeing free transfer deals for Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie.

Despite focusing on free agents, Xavi will also need to reduce the club’s inflated wage bill, with Ousmane Dembele’s renewal depending on the Frenchman taking a major salary cut.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Xavi has already contacted the players he is hoping to sell, to inform them not to return for pre-season training next week.

Brazilian international Neto is on the list of unwanted stars, after making just three league appearances in the 2021/22 campaign, with one year remaining on his current contract in Catalonia.