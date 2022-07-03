Xavi Hernandez tells Memphis Depay he is surplus to Barcelona’s requirements

Optimism seems abound in Barcelona that after months of speculation and noise, Ousmane Dembele may well renew his contract next season.

Every positive reaction requires an equal negative reaction though: it appears Memphis Depay may be the other side of things on this occasion.

The Dutch forward arrived on a free last season and was arguably Barcelona’s best attacking play until 2022, but faded from sight in the second half of the season.

According to Diario AS, Xavi Hernandez and the club have decided that Memphis is expendable and this week communicated that to the player. Barcelona hope to be able to raise around €25m from his sale.

Their report goes on to say that Memphis is hurt by the decision and feels slightly unfairly treated given his performances at the start of the season.

As Barcelona are linked with Raphinha and Dembele, it’s hard to imagine that Memphis’ case is not connected to their futures too. Equally, during the second half of the season Memphis struggled to become accustomed to what Xavi was asking from him. In the event of increased reinforcements, there is a chance he will be unhappy on the bench next season if he stays.