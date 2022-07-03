Xavi confirms six-player exit list at Barcelona

Barcelona head coach Xavi has told six first team players they are free to leave the club this summer.

Xavi’s first team squad are set to return for pre-season training tomorrow ahead of travelling to the United States in mid-July.

The La Blaugrana boss is planning to offload certain players to reduce the club’s inflated wage bill before the first ball is kicked in 2022/23.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Xavi has already informed squad members of his plans for them next season, with major changes incoming.

Players involved on international duty last month have been granted an extra week off, but Riqui Puig, Neto, Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti, Moussa Wague and Clement Lenglet are negotiating possible exits.

French international Lenglet is set to join Tottenham on loan in the coming days, with Mingueza and Umtiti attracting interest from Italy and France, but the rest are yet to receive an offer.