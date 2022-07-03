Video: Former Barcelona player Gaby Milito throws punches in tunnel

Former Argentine defender Gaby Milito was noted for his composed style of defending as a player, but it appears the stresses of management have robbed him of that.

Now 41, Milito was forced into early retirement due to persisting injuries suffered at Barcelona, where he played for four years following a move from Real Zaragoza.

A year after retirement he set out on a managerial career in Argentina, passing through Independiente, Estudiantes, O’Higgins and now Argentinos Juniors.

During a match with Cordoba Central, Milito ended up in an argument with Facundo Gareca, part of the Central coaching staff.

¡DISCUSIÓN, ROJA Y PELEA EN EL TÚNEL! Gaby Milito, DT de Argentinos, y Gareca, integrante del Cuerpo Técnico del Huevo Rondina, se cruzaron fuerte durante el partido de la #LigaProfesional. pic.twitter.com/jLmDL7AXz5 — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) July 2, 2022

He ended up being sent off by the referee. Despite winning the match 2-1, Milito failed to calm down. Waiting for Gareca in the tunnel after the incident, Milito tried to fight Gareca and even though the two were being separated by security, he tried to throw several punches.

Milito, luego de ser expulsado pic.twitter.com/bR94A51od2 — Leonel Rodríguez (@llrrodriguez) July 2, 2022

As per Mundo Deportivo, he ended up at the police station thereafter, although it is not known if he was charged.