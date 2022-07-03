Trincao completes Barcelona return after Wolves loan

Francisco Trincao has returned to Barcelona following a season long loan with Premier League side Wolves.

Despite making 28 La Liga appearances for La Blaugrana during the 2020/21 campaign, former boss Ronald Koeman opted to offload him on loan last summer, with Wolves winning the race to sign him.

Despite impressing in patches at Molineux, Wolves opted against activating a purchase clause on the Portuguese international last month, despite Barcelona’s willingness to sell.

Francisco Trincao has returned to Barcelona following his loan for the 2021/22 season. Thank you for your contributions and good luck for the future, Francisco. 🐺🤝 pic.twitter.com/GK7KtyP940 — Wolves (@Wolves) July 3, 2022

He now heads back to Catalonia with his club future still uncertain.

Sporting Club de Portugal are rumoured to be still monitoring the 22-year-old with a view to bringing him back to his homeland in the coming weeks.

Barcelona are open to a two-year loan in Lisbon, but with a mandatory €20m transfer clause inserted into any potential deal.

A return to Portugal is the preferred option for the former Braga winger despite previous transfer interest from domestic rivals Sevilla.