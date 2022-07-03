Barcelona

Trincao completes Barcelona return after Wolves loan

Francisco Trincao has returned to Barcelona following a season long loan with Premier League side Wolves.

Despite making 28 La Liga appearances for La Blaugrana during the 2020/21 campaign, former boss Ronald Koeman opted to offload him on loan last summer, with Wolves winning the race to sign him.

Despite impressing in patches at Molineux, Wolves opted against activating a purchase clause on the Portuguese international last month, despite Barcelona’s willingness to sell.

He now heads back to Catalonia with his club future still uncertain.

Sporting Club de Portugal are rumoured to be still monitoring the 22-year-old with a view to bringing him back to his homeland in the coming weeks.

Barcelona are open to a two-year loan in Lisbon, but with a mandatory €20m transfer clause inserted into any potential deal.

A return to Portugal is the preferred option for the former Braga winger despite previous transfer interest from domestic rivals Sevilla.

