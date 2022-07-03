Trincao completes Barcelona return after Wolves loan

Francisco Trincao has returned to Barcelona following a season long loan with Premier League side Wolves.
Despite making 28 La Liga appearances for La Blaugrana during the 2020/21 campaign, former boss Ronald Koeman opted to offload him on loan last summer, with Wolves winning the race to sign him.
Despite impressing in patches at Molineux, Wolves opted against activating a purchase clause on the Portuguese international last month, despite Barcelona’s willingness to sell.
Francisco Trincao has returned to Barcelona following his loan for the 2021/22 season.
Thank you for your contributions and good luck for the future, Francisco.
— Wolves (@Wolves) July 3, 2022
He now heads back to Catalonia with his club future still uncertain.
Sporting Club de Portugal are rumoured to be still monitoring the 22-year-old with a view to bringing him back to his homeland in the coming weeks.
Barcelona are open to a two-year loan in Lisbon, but with a mandatory €20m transfer clause inserted into any potential deal.
A return to Portugal is the preferred option for the former Braga winger despite previous transfer interest from domestic rivals Sevilla.