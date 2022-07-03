Takefusa Kubo’s move to Real Sociedad on hold over Real Madrid condition

Japanese starlet Takefusa Kubo has had tricky time of it since returning to Spain.

Formerly of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, he was forced to leave the club by a FIFA ruling. In 2019 he left FC Tokyo and returned to Iberia for Real Madrid, costing Los Blancos €1m.

Since, he has been on loan to Real Mallorca, Villarreal, Getafe and Mallorca again, with varying degrees of success. CEO of the islanders Alfonso Diaz has expressed an interest in another loan for Kubo next season, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Yet the closest links for Kubo this summer are to Real Sociedad. After losing Portu to Getafe and Adnan Januzaj on a free, the Txuri-Urdin are looking to add attacking depth.

However the Guipuzkoans are looking for a permanent deal, while Real Madrid are keen on loaning him out again, which has created a sticking point in negotiations.

While clearly talented, Kubo has struggled to convince both Unai Emery and Javier Aguirre that he has the right attitude to make it at the top level. If Imanol Alguacil could improve on that aspect, they could unlock a future star.