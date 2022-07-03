Sevilla stand firm against Barcelona over Jules Kounde fee

For once, Sevilla’s transfer policy seems to be working against them.

Generally it is an accepted model that they will recruit a mixture of proven veterans and some of the most talented youngsters in order to form a competitive side. Once those youngsters develop into stars in their own right, Sporting Director Monchi will not stand in their way if a fair offer is provided.

Yet when it comes to French defender Jules Kounde, everyone was in agreement the time had come to sell. Sevilla are relying on the funds to reinvest in the squad and Kounde himself is determined to move to a top club.

There are no doubts about his level, but it appears they are short of suitors. Chelsea had been strongly linked with Kounde but their interest has apparently cooled as they pursue Matthijs de Ligt. That leaves Barcelona as the only interested party at this point, but they themselves aren’t flush for money.

According to Seville-based paper Estadio Deportivo, Barcelona are trying to take advantage of Sevilla’s necessity and Kounde’s desire. The Blaugrana supposedly suggested a €45m fee for the defender.

In no uncertain terms, it was made clear that Sevilla would not be doing a deal for that amount. Last summer they rejected a €50m offer from Chelsea and Monchi is well aware of how to play the market.

With things at a stalemate, something will have to give at some point, whether it be Barcelona, Sevilla or another suitor. It seems implausible that Kounde could continue at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan next season. The one thing working in Sevilla’s favour: Monchi is a master operator in the transfer market.