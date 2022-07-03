Santi Cazorla to continue stay in Qatar with Al-Sadd

That Santi Cazorla could probably still add something to most La Liga teams at the age of 37, there are few who would doubt it. However it’s a prospect that will be consigned to dreams of fans rather than reality.

It was announced on Saturday that Al-Sadd and Cazorla would be continuing together for a further year after a contract extension, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Cazorla has been in Qatar since 2020 when he joined to work under former Spain colleague Xavi Hernandez. After eight months under Javi Gracia, former Manchester City assistant Juanma Lillo will be in charge of him for the coming season.

The former Villarreal, Arsenal and Malaga ace endured a tricky career due to some debilitating injuries, yet won a cult following for his remarkable technical ability. Leaving Villarreal in 2020, he was still amongst the best in their squad even at 35, laying on a beautiful assist for Gerard Moreno towards the end of his spell.