The details of Xavi Hernandez and Robert Lewandowski’s conversation in Ibiza

The trope that all footballers go to Ibiza for their holidays is a well-worn one, but with increasingly regularity it rings true.

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski was relaxing their with his wife Anna at the restaurant Lio on Wednesday, when of all the people that could turn up at the restaurant, he encountered Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona’s pursuit of Lewandowski is well-documented and the Polish forward has been explicit in his desire to leave Bayern too. While their meeting was pure coincidence by all accounts, Diario AS have revealed that the two did have a conversation.

While the content was entirely informal and mirrored the usual small talk that accompanies bumping into an acquaintance. However as he was leaving, Lewandowski did acknowledge the ongoing transfer saga, saying “I am already looking forward to training with you.”

As has been the case for the last month and a half however, the decisive factor in any deal will be Bayern Munich’s willingness to sell. So far their stance has been rigid that he will not be leaving Bavaria. Time will tell if that is a negotiating ploy or a genuine refusal to play ball with Barcelona.