Rey Manaj attracting La Liga loan interest

Barcelona striker Rey Manaj could be offered a loan exit from Catalonia this summer.

Manaj was brought to the Camp Nou in 2019, after a eye-catching spell with Albacete, but he is yet to make an impact on the La Blaugrana first team.

Despite netting 12 goals in 21 league games for the reserve side, the Albanian international only made the bench under Quique Setien and Ronald Koeman, before being loaned to Spezia last season.

According to reports from Marca, Barcelona are prepared to offload the 25-year-old, as he enters into the final year of his contract.

Getafe are interested in a season long loan but they face growing competition from former side Albacete and loan club Spezia.

Spezia have declined to activate their €2.7m purchase option on him but they are interested in a loan renewal.

Barcelona will push for a full transfer, if possible, with Getafe already quoted €2m as part of provisional talks.