Reinier set for Portugal loan next season as Real Madrid save international spots

As a general rule, Brazilian imports have been a successful business for Real Madrid.

Having just said goodbye to club legend Marcelo, Los Blancos are now in the hands of Casemiro, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes. The latter two were part of an offensive on the market from Florentino Perez after losing out on Neymar Junior, but the third member of that offensive has been a little more conspicuous so far.

At just 20, Reinier Jesus has plenty of time to develop into a household name, but his spell at Borussia Dortmund was a long way off successful. Spending two seasons in Germany, he made played just 741 minutes, averaging 19 minutes for each of his 39 appearances.

Yet as all of their ‘international’ spots are full, a return to Real Madrid is not an option. Thus another loan beckons and Diario AS report that a loan to Benfica is on the verge of being done.

There is still some debate about how his wages are to be played, although signs are it will be 50-50 split between the clubs.

He may also be joined by former Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa too. After experience at Braga and Penafiel in the early stages of his career, Costa looks to be making a return to Europe after a year with Atletico Mineiro.